HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2018--SoftNAS® today announced its selection to the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global list of winners. The honor distinguishes leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia, recognizing business innovations and technologies across several industries.

“SoftNAS was founded for the purpose of helping companies get to the cloud fast, securely, inexpensively, without the need to re-architect their applications and without the need to sacrifice performance. Our cloud data management and control products work in the public cloud, private cloud, on-premises, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, providing our customers with a range of choices, so that they can pick the cloud model that’s right for them. That’s why we have been so successful,” said Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and Founder, SoftNAS. “It is an honor to once again be named to the Red Herring Top 100 Global list and re-join the ranks of businesses who set the pace for the global marketplace.”

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades, making them well qualified to see through industry hype and pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2018’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Alex Vieux, Red Herring chairman. “To see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies has been a thrilling experience.”

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” Vieux explained. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe SoftNAS embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. SoftNAS should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong.”

The Red Herring editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

About SoftNAS

Control Any Data. Any Cloud. Anywhere.™

Data is the DNA that makes every business unique and is one of the most valuable assets a modern, automated business owns today. The majority of data, IT applications, business automation workloads, IoT devices and SaaS applications will either be running in the cloud or connected and spread across multiple clouds. Businesses need to control any data, on any cloud from anywhere to quickly meet their needs. They demand a powerful, flexible solution to fully leverage their data DNA within the cloud that is not only fast and cost-effective, but that doesn’t require rewriting or re-engineering applications for the cloud.

SoftNAS ®, Inc. pioneered cloud data control and management with its SoftNAS Cloud data platform. The company began six years ago as the global leader in software-defined Cloud NAS and has matured into an enterprise software company. The SoftNAS cloud data platform provides customers a unified, integrated way to aggregate, transform, accelerate, protect and store data and to easily create hybrid cloud solutions that bridge islands of data across SaaS, legacy systems, remote offices, factories, IoT, analytics, AI and machine learning, web services, SQL, NoSQL and the cloud – any kind of data. SoftNAS works with the most popular public, private, hybrid and premises-based virtual cloud operating systems, including Amazon Web Services™, Microsoft ® Azure™ and VMware vSphere ®.

