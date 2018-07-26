  1. Home
US embassy explosion rattles Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges

Shanghai Stock Exchange down 0.74% and Shenzhen Stock Exchange down 1.18% in aftershock of US embassy bombing in Beijing

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/26 17:47
Stock monitoring. (Image courtesy of Pxhere)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The minor explosion outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing rattled Chinese stock markets on July 26, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) down by 1.18 percent and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) down by 0.74 percent.

A man detonated a small explosive devise outside the U.S. embassy in central Beijing to limited effect. Authorities said that the bomber was the only casualty, who suffered minor injuries, and is in police custody.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange composite index opened today at 9,467.37 points and dove from 9,392.79 to 9,334.40 as news of the embassy explosion spread.


Shenzhen Composite Index on July 26. (Image courtesy of Google Finance)

Similarly, the Shanghai Stock Exchange composite index opened today at 2905.79 points and dove from 2892.59 to 28676.99 after the event.


Shanghai Composite Index on July 26. (Image courtesy of Google Finance)

Both markets stabilized and saw modest gains in the last hour before trading closed at 3.00 p.m. local time, as the minor severity of the explosion became known.

No damage was done to U.S. embassy property, and the motive of the incident is currently unclear.

 
