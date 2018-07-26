Taiwan's Cheng Chao-tsun grabbed the gold medal in the men's javelin at the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden Wednesday with a throw of 83.67 meters.

Jiannis Smalios of Sweden took home the silver with a throw of 79.78 meters, while Huang Shih-feng, also from Taiwan, snagged bronze with 76.77 meters.

Wednesday's victory marked Cheng's second gold medal win in Sweden, after the Gotas Ungdomsspel (youth games) held the previous week.

In late May, he also took gold at the Taiwan Athletics Open in Taipei with a throw of 83.67 meters, despite nursing a minor shoulder injury.

Last year, Cheng set a new Asian record with a throw of 91.36 meters on his way to winning a gold medal at the Universiade in Taipei.

Cheng, 24, alongside Huang and female shot putter Lin Chia-ying, are currently competing in Sweden to gear up for the Asian Games, which will begin Aug. 18 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

On Wednesday, Lin also took bronze with a throw of 16.75 meters, behind Sweden's Fanny Roos with 18.18 meters and Brittany Crew of Canada with 18.20 meters.

The Karlstad GP is one of three competitions in the Folksam Grand Prix series, which consists of the Sollentuna GP held June 28 and the Goteborg GP, which is set to take place Aug. 18. (By Lung Po-an and Ko Lin)