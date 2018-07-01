TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A prosecutor faces charges because he took police to a kindergarten to interrogate a boy who he suspected of bullying his daughter, reports said Thursday.

The case came to light after the parent of a child at the kindergarten, in the city of Hualien, informed the local prosecutors office, the Central News Agency reported.

On June 21, prosecutor Lin Chun-yu (林俊佑) took two police officers, who just like him had a day off, to his daughter’s kindergarten because he suspected she had been bullied by a boy there.

Despite protests by the kindergarten director and by a teacher, Lin reportedly forced his way into the classroom and interrogated the boy.

One week later, he visited the kindergarten again and demanded the director supply him with surveillance camera footage, but the latter refused though he welcomed Lin to look at the tapes at the school, according to CNA. The director reportedly called the prosecutors office, which sent an official to intervene.

After the investigation into their behavior, the two police officers received suspended sanctions because they had spoken calmly and later expressed regret at their actions, a prosecution spokesperson said.

Lin however faced charges, as he expressed threats and exceeded his authority, CNA reported. An internal meeting would also have to decide on possible disciplinary measures against him.