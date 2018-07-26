BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan is denouncing China's latest moves to increase its global isolation.

China has forced international airlines to stop referring to Taiwan as a separate country on their websites and prompted the Asian Olympic Committee to withdraw the island's right to host a youth competition.

Such moves are aimed at increasing Taiwan's isolation and prodding it toward a political union with China. Taiwan is already excluded from the United Nations and other major international organizations, and China has been steadily poaching away the self-governing island's dwindling number of diplomatic partners.

Beijing has also stepped up its military threats, combined with economic inducements aimed at attracting the high-tech island's talented young people.

However, Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee said Thursday no Taiwanese would accept Chinese moves to "destroy Taiwan's sovereignty."