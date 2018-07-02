TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) announced at a press conference on Thursday (July 26) that a regular family with income tax rates under 20% will receive a monthly subsidy of NT$6,000 from the Ministry of Health and Welfare for sending their child under two years old to a government-certified quasi-public babysitter or a quasi-public private daycare center, beginning from August this year.

Lai said that for doing the same thing, the monthly subsidies will be raised to NT$8,000 for a low- to moderate-income family and NT$10,000 for a low income family. For a third child, NT$1,000 a month will be added, the premier added.

The cabinet has also put forth a measure to subsidize government-contracted quasi-public private kindergartens so that a regular family will not have to pay over NT$4,500 a month for sending their child between 2 and 5 years old to such an institution. The measure will also take effect from August for all cities and counties in the country except for the six municipalities directly under the jurisdiction of the central government.

