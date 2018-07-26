TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a sideline meeting at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) will seek Russian support in China-U.S. trade war and tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that he supports denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, media reports say.

Xi will actively seek further engagement with Russia in a bid to build a coalition against the U.S. in the ensuing China-U.S. trade war, according to an unnamed Chinese official quoted by Bowen Media.

BRICS is an acronym for the country grouping of emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, who were predicted to develop into significantly powerful economies by economist Jim O'Neil in 2013. The concept has turned into a more formalized economic grouping and annual summit, with the 10th event occurring in Johannesburg on July 25-27.

The Associated Press reports that the BRICS Summit will find common ground in opposition to "protectionism" and the U.S.'s recent trade policies.

During the Summit, it has become customary for Putin and Xi to meet in-person, at the sideline. According to an unnamed source quoted by Bowen Media, this year's meeting will be "different from the past."

Efforts by China to build a coalition in its trade war against the U.S. are underway, with provisions for Xi to announce additional moves against the U.S. during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia on September 11-13 and to perhaps "formerly declare war" said the source.Xi will also tell Putin that China strongly supports denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, reports say.

Bowen Media's source also commented on contemporary thinking in the North Korean leadership, saying that the situation in North Korea is becoming more confusing, with economic liberalization, reforms and economic development becoming increasingly spoken about at the high level.

Bowen Media did not contact the Chinese or Russian governments before publication, due to time differences.