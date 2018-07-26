ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Frantic relatives searching for loved ones missing in Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades are heading to Athens' morgue, as rescue crews and volunteers continued searches on land and at sea for potential further victims.

Those arriving at the morgue Thursday were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

The fire northeast of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists, broke out Monday and swept through the area fanned by gale-force winds. Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke that killed 81 people.