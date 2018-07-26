  1. Home
  2. World

Frantic relatives search for missing in Athens' morgue

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 15:50
A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred hom

A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred hom

A bulldozer cleans the debris as a military officer walks in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday thr

A bulldozer cleans the debris as a military officer walks in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday thr

A burned sign is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for thos

A burned sign is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for thos

A burned house is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for tho

A burned house is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for tho

A burned house is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for tho

A burned house is seen in Mati, east of Athens, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Rescue crews were searching Wednesday through charred homes and cars for tho

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Frantic relatives searching for loved ones missing in Greece's deadliest forest fire in decades are heading to Athens' morgue, as rescue crews and volunteers continued searches on land and at sea for potential further victims.

Those arriving at the morgue Thursday were being informed of the necessary steps to match the missing and the dead, including providing DNA samples and dental records.

The fire northeast of Athens in the area of Rafina, a seaside resort of permanent residences and holiday homes popular with Athenians and tourists, broke out Monday and swept through the area fanned by gale-force winds. Hundreds fled to nearby beaches, with many swimming out to sea to escape the ferocious flames and choking smoke that killed 81 people.