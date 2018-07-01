TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Philippines' Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo "Ardot" Parojinog, who was seized in Taiwan's southern city of Pingtung in May, may be escorted back to the country on this Friday, an undisclosed source told the Philippines' media.

The source whose was reported to be a part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) told ABS-CBN News on Thursday that the government is sending a team to Pingtung Detention Center to fetch Parojinog, who was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and possessed illegal firearms.

In addition to the deportation of Parojinog, PNP spokesman Benigno Durana refused to give any official information due to the safety and security concerns of the fugitive, the reports said.

After running away for ten months, on May 23, Taiwanese police finally arrested the suspected councilor when he was out for dinner in Donggang Township, Pingtung County. He was sentenced to 3 months in prison and a fine of NT$ 1,000 a day for entering Taiwan via illegal documents and violating immigration laws.

Parojinog is the younger brother of the late Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo "Aldong" Parojinog, both faced charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. In August 2017, he was featured in a lookout bulletin by the Philippines' authority in connection with a series of bloody raids on the family's homes, Philippines' media reports.