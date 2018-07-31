TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — K-pop's growing popularity in Taiwan is evidenced by the seven K-pop concerts scheduled around Taipei this August and September. K-pop fans will not want to miss out.

1. Zion.T 2018 Live in Taipei: Cinema

Hip hop and R&B star Zion.T will return to Taipei for the second time with "Zion.T 2018 Live in Taipei: Cinema" Saturday, August 4th at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). Tickets range from NT$1,600 (US$52) to NT$3,800 and can be purchased here.

2. 2018 K-FLOW Concert in Taiwan

The upcoming music festival K-Flow will feature several K-pop superstars, including Super Junior, EXID, Kard as well as Lee Gikwang and Yang Yoseob from the group Highlight. Tickets went on sale June 10 and can be purchased at increments between NT$1,900 and NT$4,900. The concert will be held at the Multipurpose Gymnasium National Taiwan Sports University on August 11 at 5 PM. Get tickets here or the nearest ibon machines.

3. Standing Egg Dramatic Tour 2018 in Taipei

August 11 is a big day for K-pop in Taipei, leaving fans to choose between the acts of the K-Flow music festival and the indie acoustic pop group, Standing Egg. The indie trio first played in Taiwan last September and on this occasion they will perform at Legacy Taipei starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for NT$2,500 or NT$2,800 here or from the nearest FamiPort.

4. Wanna One World Tour ONE: THE WORLD in Taipei

Wanna One, an 11-member boy band formed after the survival show "Produce 101" Season 2, returns to Taiwan with their first world tour, "ONE: The World." Taipei is the second-to-last stop of "One's" 14 city tour, followed by Manila. Wanna One first came to Taipei for a fan meet and greet in October 2017. This trip the group will put on two consecutive shows at the Multipurpose Gymnasium National Taiwan Sport University August 25 and August 26. Tickets were first sold here, ranging from NT$1,800 to NT$6,800, however the tickets sold out on the first day. Fans are eager to catch this concert because Wanna One's contract expires at the end of 2018.

5. 2018 Mamamoo [4season s/s] Concert Tour in Taiwan

Mamamoo, a four-member girl group, will hold a concert at Xinzhuang Gymnasium on Saturday, Sept. 1 starting at 5 p.m. The group was just in Taipei July 7 at the SBS Super Concert. Tickets can be purchased here or the nearest ibon machines for NT$2,200 to NT$4,900.

6. DAY6 1ST World Tour "Youth" in Taipei

Taipei is the seventh stop on DAY6's first-ever world tour also Sept. 1. Although there is no further information yet about their upcoming concert in Taipei, fans are excited for DAY6's third appearance in Taiwan.

7. 2018 BTOB Time "This Is Us" in Taiwan

After releasing their latest mini album, "This Is Us," BTOB will put on their first solo concert. After their first performance in Seoul, the seven-member boy band will fly over to greet their fans in Taiwan. The concert will be held at Xinzhuang Gymnasium on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 6 PM. Tickets go on sale August 5 on the KKTIX website or FamiPort and range in price from NT$1,880 to NT$4,980.