Explosion reported near US Embassy in Beijing

An explosion was heard outside the US embassy in Beijing, local media reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses.

People in the area posted pictures on Twitter showing smoke enveloping the streets outside the US Embassy building, as well as several police vehicles.

Stephen McDonnel, a correspondent with the BBC, tweeted a video outside of the US Embassy, saying that police told reporters not to film the area.

Police were seen picking up debris outside the embassy and sealing it in plastic gloves, reported Sky News correspondent Tom Cheshire on Twitter. He added that whatever happened took place outside the embassy and not inside the gates.

Neither Chinese nor US officials have commented on the reports.

One witness told the state-run Global Times newspaper that police had taken away a woman who sprayed gasoline on herself in a "suspected attempt at self-immolation" outside the US Embassy. They later tweeted that it was unsure if the event was related to the alleged explosion.

More to follow...

rs/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)