TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung is preparing to launch an appeal against this week’s sudden cancellation of its right to organize the 2019 East Asian Youth Games, Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Thursday.

A meeting of the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) last Tuesday suddenly voted to revoke Taichung’s right to host the games, which it had won four years ago. The unexpected move came at the behest of China, with the excuse that it opposed a campaign for a referendum to use the name “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei” at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. During the vote, Japan abstained while Taiwan voted against.

Lin said Thursday that the letter of appeal would be drawn up by the city government’s legal affairs department with attorneys and experts, and then discussed with the Ministry of Education’s Sports Administration and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee before being sent out, the Central News Agency reported.

Taichung’s appeal would center on four arguments, the mayor told reporters. The first was that the EAOC vote result violated its own charter, as it should be promoting the Olympic movement, not canceling sports events.

The second argument was that Taichung City was left completely in the dark about the July 24 EAOC meeting going to take place and was not informed about which rules it had been said to have violated.

In addition, the city was unable to attend the EAOC meeting and to defend itself against the criticisms, while some of those had nothing to do with Taichung, CNA reported.

Finally, the letter of appeal will argue that in the message the city received from the EAOC on July 25, no mention was made of any reason for the cancellation of its right to host next year’s games. This absence violated Article 24 of the contract to organize the games, the city said.

Since being awarded the games in 2014, Taichung has already spent an estimated NT$676 million (US$22 million) on preparations, a sum which is unlikely to be recuperated under the present state, reports said.