ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani all homered in the same game for the first time, and the Los Angeles Angels routed Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night.

Pujols passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the career list with his 631st home run. Trout connected twice and drove in four runs. Ohtani added a two-run shot projected at 446 feet.

Tyler Skaggs (8-6) tied a career high with nine strikeouts in six overpowering innings for Los Angeles. He whiffed his first five batters — the previous Angels pitcher to accomplish that was Jim Abbott at Oakland in September 1995.

Trout had another grand day with his 13th career multihomer game. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run drive in the sixth to give him 28 homers this season. The two-time MVP went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.

Pujols hit a solo homer to left field in the second, his 17th of the season. The 38-year-old slugger even swiped third in the fourth for his first stolen base this year.

Skaggs retired the first 10 batters he faced, seven by strikeout. He allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits.

James Shields (4-12) had another difficult outing for Chicago, giving up three home runs. He struck out six in the first two innings but also allowed two solo homers during that stretch. He permitted six runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings.

Kole Calhoun doubled in the fifth for the go-ahead RBI as the Angels broke through with a four-run rally. They added five runs in the sixth.

Ohtani batted second for the third time this season. The two-way rookie star from Japan hit his ninth home run.

Matt Davidson had a solo homer in the ninth for the White Sox.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Initial indications are that it went well, according to manager Mike Scioscia.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (4-5, 4.95 ERA) pitched a career-high 8 1/3 innings in his last start, a win at Seattle. He took a no-hitter into the sixth.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (3-5, 4.58) makes his second start since spending time on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He is looking for his first win at Angel Stadium since 2016.

