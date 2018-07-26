ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Jones will be in training camp for the Atlanta Falcons.

Less than 24 hours before players are required to report, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the two sides reached an agreement to renegotiate Jones' contract in 2019. That was apparently good enough to get a commitment from the star receiver to be in camp by Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline.

After several receivers signed lucrative new contracts during the offseason, Jones pressed the Falcons to redo his deal — even though he still has three years remaining on a $71.3 million contract that included $47 million in guaranteed money. The Falcons balked at Jones' demands, which led to him skipping offseason workouts as well as a mandatory minicamp.

Now, it appears the impasse is over, resolving a key issue that hung over an Atlanta team expected to be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

