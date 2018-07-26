  1. Home
  2. World

Backing off auto tariffs, US and EU agree to more talks

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker held a meeting on July 25

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 12:54
President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 25, 2018, in Washington

President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 25, 2018, in Washington (By Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the U.S. and the European Union over a possible automotive trade war have eased with officials agreeing to hold off on new tariffs and instead engage in talks to break down trade barriers.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday to announce they've agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive goods.

Trump said the EU had agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. And the two sides also agreed to resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Negotiations are sure to be contentious and the United States remains embroiled in major trade disputes with China and other trading partners.
 
Trump
US-EU
Jean-Claude Juncker

RELATED ARTICLES

US Congress sides with Trump, gives ZTE new lease on life with NDAA bill
US Congress sides with Trump, gives ZTE new lease on life with NDAA bill
2018/07/24 18:06
Congress approves 2019 NDAA bill heralding closer Taiwan-US defense ties
Congress approves 2019 NDAA bill heralding closer Taiwan-US defense ties
2018/07/24 12:24
Trump works for the American people, strives to give them jobs: Terry Gou
Trump works for the American people, strives to give them jobs: Terry Gou
2018/07/23 15:50
Retired general likely to fill US State Dept. post responsible for Taiwan policy
Retired general likely to fill US State Dept. post responsible for Taiwan policy
2018/07/20 12:16
US official: Xi Jinping is stalling US-China trade talks, likely to replace top negotiator
US official: Xi Jinping is stalling US-China trade talks, likely to replace top negotiator
2018/07/19 13:12