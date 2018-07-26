  1. Home
Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off

By MATTHEW LEE and KEN THOMAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/26 12:14
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesda

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as lawmakers demand specifics from him on Presiden

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, during

WASHINGTON (AP) — That White House summit President Donald Trump proposed with Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't going to happen anytime soon.

National security adviser John Bolton points to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as the reason for the delay. Bolton referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt," a term Trump often uses to dismiss the probe.

The White House said Trump decided against trying to arrange the meeting for this fall. While the Russian leader has sent signals he isn't interested in visiting Washington, Trump has drawn heavy criticism at home and abroad as appearing soft on Putin during their meeting in Helsinki.

Many members of Congress had objected to another Trump-Putin meeting and said Putin would not be welcome on Capitol Hill.