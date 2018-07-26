|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|71
|32
|.689
|—
|New York
|64
|36
|.640
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|50
|.510
|18½
|Toronto
|46
|55
|.455
|24
|Baltimore
|29
|73
|.284
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|55
|46
|.545
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|53
|.470
|7½
|Detroit
|44
|60
|.423
|12½
|Chicago
|36
|64
|.360
|18½
|Kansas City
|31
|70
|.307
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|37
|.644
|—
|Seattle
|61
|41
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|60
|43
|.583
|6½
|Los Angeles
|50
|52
|.490
|16
|Texas
|42
|61
|.408
|24½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 6
Minnesota 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
|Wednesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.