  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 11:55
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 83 325 81 114 .351
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 96 368 74 119 .323
Segura Sea 95 390 68 125 .321
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Rosario Min 99 403 69 125 .310
Trout LAA 102 347 73 106 .305
MDuffy TB 84 328 34 100 .305
Simmons LAA 91 343 47 104 .303
Benintendi Bos 96 367 71 111 .302
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 85; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.