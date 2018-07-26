BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|8
|23
|Bragantino
|12
|4
|5
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Ituano
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|13
|17
|Atletico Linense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|20
|10
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mirassol
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Sao Bento
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Ferroviaria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Flamengo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|24
|9
|31
|Sao Paulo
|14
|8
|5
|1
|22
|12
|29
|Atletico Mineiro
|15
|8
|2
|5
|28
|22
|26
|Internacional
|14
|7
|5
|2
|18
|10
|26
|Cruzeiro
|15
|7
|3
|5
|13
|11
|24
|Palmeiras
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|15
|23
|Gremio
|14
|6
|5
|3
|13
|6
|23
|Corinthians
|15
|6
|4
|5
|17
|12
|22
|Fluminense
|15
|6
|3
|6
|18
|19
|21
|Vasco Da Gama
|13
|5
|4
|4
|19
|19
|19
|Sport Recife
|14
|5
|4
|5
|16
|18
|19
|Botafogo
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|18
|17
|Santos
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|18
|16
|Bahia BA
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|19
|16
|Chapecoense
|14
|3
|7
|4
|15
|20
|16
|Vitoria
|14
|4
|3
|7
|18
|27
|15
|America Mineiro
|14
|4
|2
|8
|15
|22
|14
|Parana
|15
|3
|4
|8
|8
|19
|13
|Atletico Paranaense
|14
|2
|4
|8
|13
|19
|10
|Ceara
|14
|1
|5
|8
|8
|19
|8
|Wednesday, July 25
Fluminense 1, Palmeiras 0
|Thursday, July 26
Atletico Mineiro 2, Parana 0
Santos 1, Flamengo 1
Corinthians 2, Cruzeiro 0
Vitoria vs. Sport Recife 2230 GMT
Botafogo vs. Chapecoense 2230 GMT
Gremio vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT
America Mineiro vs. Internacional 2300 GMT
|Saturday, July 28
Ceara vs. Fluminense 1900 GMT
|Sunday, July 29
Vasco Da Gama vs. Corinthians 1400 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Parana 1400 GMT
Internacional vs. Botafogo 1900 GMT
Cruzeiro vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT
Atletico Paranaense vs. Vitoria 1900 GMT
Flamengo vs. Sport Recife 1900 GMT
Chapecoense vs. Gremio 2200 GMT
Santos vs. America Mineiro 2200 GMT
|Monday, July 30
Bahia BA vs. Atletico Mineiro 2300 GMT