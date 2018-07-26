  1. Home
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 10:48
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Sao Bento 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Ferroviaria 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Flamengo 15 9 4 2 24 9 31
Sao Paulo 14 8 5 1 22 12 29
Atletico Mineiro 15 8 2 5 28 22 26
Internacional 14 7 5 2 18 10 26
Cruzeiro 15 7 3 5 13 11 24
Palmeiras 15 6 5 4 22 15 23
Gremio 14 6 5 3 13 6 23
Corinthians 15 6 4 5 17 12 22
Fluminense 15 6 3 6 18 19 21
Vasco Da Gama 13 5 4 4 19 19 19
Sport Recife 14 5 4 5 16 18 19
Botafogo 14 4 5 5 16 18 17
Santos 14 4 4 6 16 18 16
Bahia BA 14 4 4 6 15 19 16
Chapecoense 14 3 7 4 15 20 16
Vitoria 14 4 3 7 18 27 15
America Mineiro 14 4 2 8 15 22 14
Parana 15 3 4 8 8 19 13
Atletico Paranaense 14 2 4 8 13 19 10
Ceara 14 1 5 8 8 19 8
Wednesday, July 25

Fluminense 1, Palmeiras 0

Thursday, July 26

Atletico Mineiro 2, Parana 0

Santos 1, Flamengo 1

Corinthians 2, Cruzeiro 0

Vitoria vs. Sport Recife 2230 GMT

Botafogo vs. Chapecoense 2230 GMT

Gremio vs. Sao Paulo 2230 GMT

America Mineiro vs. Internacional 2300 GMT

Saturday, July 28

Ceara vs. Fluminense 1900 GMT

Sunday, July 29

Vasco Da Gama vs. Corinthians 1400 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Parana 1400 GMT

Internacional vs. Botafogo 1900 GMT

Cruzeiro vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT

Atletico Paranaense vs. Vitoria 1900 GMT

Flamengo vs. Sport Recife 1900 GMT

Chapecoense vs. Gremio 2200 GMT

Santos vs. America Mineiro 2200 GMT

Monday, July 30

Bahia BA vs. Atletico Mineiro 2300 GMT