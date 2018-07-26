TLALNEPANTLA DE BAZ, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MEXCHEM*) (“the Company” or “Mexichem”) announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2018. The figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“NIIF” or “IFRS”), having US dollars as the functional and reporting currency. All comparisons are made against the same period of the prior year except for Netafim's 1Q17 P&L figures, which are not included in the comparisons, but proforma financials are included in this report in Appendix I. Unless specified to the contrary, all figures are in millions. In the comments in this report, we will refer to the term “Organic Basis” or “Organically” which means that it will exclude: i) Netafim's results for the quarter, ii) CADE and Netafim Ltd. Acquisition related expenses and iii) Brazil tax legal settlement benefit. In some cases, numbers and percentages have been rounded and may not add up.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725006005/en/

Sales by Region (Destination) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mexichem posted a 29% year-over-year increase in EBITDA to $423 million, on a 35% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.97 billion. This is the highest quarterly EBITDA in Mexichem’s history, and validates the company’s balanced strategy of organic and acquisition growth.

During the quarter, Mexichem reported EBITDA margin of 21.5%, while EBIT increased 42% to $317 million, YOY. Consolidated net income of $206 million was also up sharply compared to the $92 million reported during last year’s second quarter. Free cash flow increased 76% YOY to $88 million.

“This has been another exciting quarter of significant success that validates the strategies and plans that we have been executing to transform Mexichem,” said Daniel Martinez-Valle, Mexichem CEO. “During this journey, we have been identifying different challenges in all markets in which we have been playing, and using our creativity and the innovations across all our business units to solve them. We are strongly encouraged that we are executing the right strategy to continue our already robust momentum.”

First half 2018 financial and operating highlights include:

Revenues increased 30% to $3.7 billion. EBITDA grew 42% to $753 million and EBITDA Margin increased 170 bps to 20.2%. EBIT increased 57% to $543 million. Consolidated net income totaled $317 million an increase of 119%.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

STRATEGY, PERFORMANCE AND BUSINESS UNIT HIGHLIGHTS, AND OUTLOOK

The first half of 2018 confirms that Mexichem’s balanced strategy of organic and acquisition growth is yielding significant results. The company’s focus on so-called “human-centered” solutions, where Mexichem identifies vexing infrastructure challenges and then develops – or acquires and applies – intelligent solutions to address them, is starting to gain traction globally. Mexichem’s strategic approach to the businesses and markets that we serve, has resulted in strong financial performance. In fact, all our businesses continue to grow.

Mexichem relies on both acquisitions and organic growth for our success. Since 2003, Mexichem has acquired 27 companies. Part of our success comes from the effective integration of these companies into the broader Mexichem family. Currently, we are focused on the successful integration of Netafim Ltd., an Israeli company that holds tremendous promise in what we call “intelligent ruralization.” As far as organic growth is concerned, and with respect to capital allocation, our priorities include value-added and digitally-enabled projects we launched during Q2, including Sentio and Wavin Spotlight solutions. Also during the quarter, our recently incorporated acquisition Netafim launched Netbeat, which is also a value-added digital-enabled solution for farmers.

Mexichem is also strongly committed to our investment-grade rating, and through our continued effort to strengthen our balance sheet, we have reached 1.98x net debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of this second quarter.

We deeply believe that a strategic combination of acquisition, organic growth, innovation, and keen, administrative oversight of financial performance is what has transformed Mexichem into a global leader and a multinational, integrated organization, stronger today than at any other time in our history.

We are embarking on a journey to transform Mexichem into a purpose-led, future fit organization. This means that our organization is identifying infrastructure issues and challenges in communities and countries around the world and developing innovations to solve them. This approach to our business is as much about identifying today’s challenges as it is about analyzing growth trajectories and predicting and addressing the challenges of tomorrow. We believe we have the right people with the right expertise, identifying and developing the right innovations as we transform Mexichem into a global, human-centered innovator, focused on addressing our customers’ needs, and improving the lives of people around the world. We expect to share more details about these initiatives during upcoming months.

Given our 2018 trajectory, we are increasing guidance assumptions, and now anticipate 25% to 30% growth in EBITDA for the FY. This increase from 20-25% to 25-30% in our guidance comes from the success we had during the first half of the year when we operated in a supply constrained environment in the markets we serve in our Fluor and Vinyl’s Business Groups which acted jointly with seasonality factors. For the second half of 2018 we continue seen favorable market conditions in Vinyl, same ones that have allowed us to expand our opportunities and strengthened our market position, while in Fluent, the organizational delayering we executed during 2017 together with favorable market conditions in Europe and USA/Canada, and the steady recovery in LatAm, has been supporting our results along the year and it is expected to continue doing so during the rest of 2018. However, we also believe that the supply constrained environment and seasonality that benefited our Fluor Business Group during the first half of 2018 will start to moderate, alongside with the 2H18 planned overhauls in our Japanese and US plants.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

REVENUES

For Q2 2018, revenues totaled $1.97 billion, up $505 million, or 35% from Q2 2017, led by higher sales in all our business groups. Organically, revenue increased 15% YOY, or $219 million. Sales for our Fluent, Fluor and Vinyl Business Groups increased by 49%, 29% and 12%, respectively.

The Fluent Business Group reported double-digit organic growth of 11%. Growth was driven mainly by improved sales performance in Fluent Europe, US/Canada, LatAm and AMEA. In Fluor, growth came from solid fluorspar demand and better pricing across the value chain due to seasonality and supply market constraints. Finally, Vinyl benefited from improved PVC pricing and the caustic soda environment compared to last year’s second quarter, as well as our geographic diversification.

The exchange rate translation effect for Q2 2018 in sales had a negative impact of $135 million including Venezuela and a positive impact of $31 million excluding Venezuela, on a consolidated basis compared to Q2 2017, mainly because of the depreciation of the Venezuelan Bolivar (6,362%) and the Brazilian Real (11.8%), and partially offset by the appreciation of the Euro (7.8%) and the British pound (6.1%). On an Organic Basis, without the FX translation effect (not affecting cash flow, but to understand the overall business and segment performance), revenues would have been $1.8 billion, up $354.3 million or 24%, including the Venezuelan monetary effect, and $1.7 billion, up $188 million or 13%, excluding the Venezuelan monetary effect.

As a result, during the first half of the year, revenues increased by 30% to $3.7 billion, an increase of $867 million. In an Organic Basis and without the FX translation effect, during the 1H2018 revenues would increase 15% to $3.3 billion, an increase of $439 million.

SALES BY REGION (DESTINATION):

The United States and Mexico represented 15% and 11%, respectively, of total sales by destination in 1H18; Germany accounted for 8%, and Brazil and the UK represented 6% each.

EBITDA

In Q2 2018 EBITDA was $423 million, a 29% increase from the $327 million reported in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 21.5%. On an Organic Basis, EBITDA would have been $370 million, an increase of 13% with an implied EBITDA margin of 22%.

Double-digit EBITDA growth was reached by each business group, which represents a historic achievement for the Company. In the Fluent, Fluor and Vinyl Business Groups, EBITDA increased by 45%, 44% and 14%, YOY respectively.

Overall positive results for the quarter were attributable to: i) improved sales performance and market dynamics in both U.S. and Europe in Fluent and Fluor Business Groups; ii) signs of recovery for Fluent LatAm and AMEA; iii) the consolidation of Netafim’s results in to Mexichem results; and iv) sound prices of our Vinyl Business Group products.

In 2Q18 the foreign exchange translation effect on EBITDA was negative equating to $152 million including Venezuela and was immaterial excluding Venezuela, on consolidated basis, due to the same currencies affecting revenues. On an Organic Basis, without the FX translation effect, EBITDA would have been $522 million, up $195 million or 60% increase including the Venezuela effect, and $362 million, up $35 million or 11% excluding the Venezuela effect.

For the first six months of 2018, EBITDA was $753 million, increasing 42%. EBITDA margin was 20.2%. On an Organic Basis, without the FX translation effect, EBITDA would have been $842 million, an increase of 59%.

OPERATING INCOME

Mexichem reported operating income for 2Q18 of $317 million, compared to $224 million reported in 2Q17, an 42% increase. On an Organic Basis, operating income increased $46 million or 21%, to $270 million.

For the 1H18, in reported and on an Organic Basis, operating income was $543 million and $476 million, respectively, compared to the $345 million reported in the same period of 2017, representing an increase of 57% and 38% respectively.

FINANCIAL COSTS

In 2Q18 financial costs decreased by $19 million, or 26%, to $54 million compared to 2Q17. The decrease was triggered by: i) a positive reduction in exchange rate losses when compared to 2Q17 ii) FX gains related to the Mexican peso denominated debt and to other net liabilities in currencies that were depreciated against the dollar, iii) a positive inflationary variation derived from our operation in Venezuela due to its hyper-inflationary environment applied to our net monetary position, generating a positive effect as our monetary liabilities were much higher than our monetary assets during the 2Q18 when compared to 2Q17. These effects were offset by an increase of $12 million in interest expenses and bank commissions, out of which $11 million are due to the $1 billion bond issued in September 2017 for the Netafim acquisition, and the remainder coming from the consolidations of Netafim into Mexichem results.

In 1H18, financial costs increased by $2 million, or 2%, to $119 million, compared to 1H17. This occurred because of the increase in $23 million in interest from the $1 billion bond issued in September 2017 and $5 million from the consolidation of Netafim into Mexichem results, offset by a reduction of $2 million in interest gain, $24 million in monetary position and $4 million in exchange rate effects, due to the same factors mentioned previously.

TAXES

In Q218, income from continuing operations before income taxes (EBT) increased 74% while cash taxes increased 55%, reducing the cash tax rate from 26.4% from Q2 2017 to 23.7% during Q2 2018. This was mainly due to: i) accounting profits related to the start-up of commercial operations of the ethylene cracker that occurred during Q2 2017 that did not have an associated tax because of the use of bonus depreciation, and ii) a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in the U.S. associated with the US tax reforms that occurred during the second half of 2017.

Deferred taxes in Q2 2017 increased due to the reduction in deferred asset taxes because of their usage against local fiscal exchange rate gains (which are not for accounting purposes) due to the Mexican peso devaluation, an effect that that did not occur in Q2 2018 due to a more stable exchange rate behavior. This effect generates a $9 million deferred tax reduction.

The combined effect in the cash and deferred taxes produces a reduction in the effective tax rate from 42% in Q2 2017 to 29% in Q2 2018.

In the 1H18 the effective tax rate decreased to 30% from 39% due to the factors explained previously.

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND MAJORITY INCOME (LOSS)

During Q2 2018, PMV accrued a net deferred tax adjustment on the value of the assets inside the Pajaritos Petrochemical complex that discontinued in Q4 2017 to reflect the appraisal value of those assets.

In Q2 2018, the Company reported Consolidated Net Income of $206 million and Net Majority Income of $162 million, compared to reported Consolidated Net Income and Net Majority Income of $92 and $67 million, respectively, in Q2 2017. These results reflect the higher Operating Income and EBITDA reported in this year’s second quarter and the lower cash tax rate mentioned above.

For the first half of 2018, the Company posted a $317 million Consolidated Net Income and $241 million in Net Majority Income, compared to $145 million and $119 million reported in the same period of 2017 respectively.

This article has been truncated. You can see the rest of this article by visiting http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725006005/en.