BALTIMORE (AP) — The game between the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by rain following a long delay that began immediately after Boston took a 5-0 lead in the second inning Wednesday night.

All statistics will be wiped out, including three home runs the Red Sox hit off Dylan Bundy.

Almost immediately after Mookie Betts ripped a three-run shot to make it 5-0, heavy showers caused the umpires to call for the field to be covered by a tarp.

After a delay of 2 hours, 33 minutes, the game was postponed.

A makeup date was not immediately announced.

Along with Betts, Boston's Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez had home runs washed away by the rain. Benintendi and Martinez connected on the fourth and eighth pitches thrown by Bundy.

The rainout ruined Boston's chance to take a six-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the AL East. Earlier in the day, the Yankees lost to Tampa Bay 3-2.

The day wasn't a total loss for the Red Sox. Hours earlier, Boston obtained right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in a trade with the Rays. Eovaldi is expected to join a rotation that is currently without injured left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who's still in a walking boot after spraining his right ankle on July 14.

TILLMAN GONE

After being designated for assignment, RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 10.46 ERA) has opted to become a free agent rather toil in Baltimore's minor league system. "He's done a lot of great things here, just like the two guys we lost," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, referring to the departure of Manny Machado and Zach Britton via trades. The trio helped Baltimore reach the postseason just two years ago.

EDDIE, EDDIE!

Former Orioles star Eddie Murray has accepted a post as special adviser to the team, the same title given earlier this month to fellow Hall of Fame member Brooks Robinson. Each will serve as a liaison to the community.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson (1-3, 3.81 ERA) makes his sixth start and 27th appearance of the season Thursday night, facing Minnesota in the opener of a 10-day homestand that concludes with four games against the Yankees.

Orioles: Alex Cobb (2-13, 6.17 ERA) takes on his former team Thursday night when Baltimore begins a four-game series with Tampa Bay. Cobb is 0-2 in two career starts against the Rays.

