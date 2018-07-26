TOKYO (AP) — Japan has executed all six members of a doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the six men were hanged Thursday morning.

Thirteen members of the group had been sentenced to death. The seven others including cult leader Shoko Asahara were hanged about three weeks ago.

The cult envisioned overthrowing the government and amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown. Its name Aum Shinrikyo means Supreme Truth.

The group's most notorious crime was the subway attack in 1995 that sickened 6,000 people and caused panic during the morning commute.