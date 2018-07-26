Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|000
|010—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|00x—3
|7
|1
Cessa, Holder (6), Cole (7), Betances (8) and Higashioka; Stanek, Schultz (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Venters (9), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Castillo 2-1. L_Cessa 1-2. Sv_Romo (12). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (20), Kiermaier (3).
___
|Detroit
|010
|402
|001—8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|002—4
|11
|0
Boyd, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks; D.Duffy, Sparkman (6), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Boyd 5-9. L_D.Duffy 6-9. HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (4).
___
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|020
|06—12
|17
|0
|Toronto
|110
|010
|030
|00—
|6
|16
|1
E.Santana, Duke (6), Pressly (7), Hildenberger (8), Belisle (9), Rodney (11) and Garver; Gaviglio, Loup (6), Clippard (7), Biagini (8), Tepera (8), J.Garcia (9), Petricka (11), Santos (11) and Maile. W_Belisle 1-0. L_Petricka 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Garver (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x—4
|8
|1
Taillon, Crick (8), Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Bauer, Cimber (8), Hand (8) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 9-6. L_Taillon 7-8. Sv_Hand (25). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (16).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|2
|Seattle
|110
|000
|01x—3
|4
|2
Holland, Black (7), Watson (8), Dyson (8) and Hundley; Leake, Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Colome 3-5. L_Watson 3-4. Sv_Diaz (38). HRs_Seattle, Healy (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|010
|010
|200—4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|042
|00x—6
|5
|0
Richard, Maton (6), Strahm (7), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Oswalt, Peterson (6), Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 1-2. L_Richard 7-10. Sv_Swarzak (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Galvis (5). New York, Bautista (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|050
|01x—7
|7
|3
Buehler, Alexander (5), Ferguson (6), P.Baez (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Arrieta, Arano (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 8-6. L_Buehler 4-3. Sv_Dominguez (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (24). Philadelphia, Hoskins (18), Kingery (5).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|100—3
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|102
|02x—7
|10
|1
Flaherty, Gant (6), Brebbia (7), Gregerson (8) and Molina; Romano, D.Hernandez (7), Hughes (8), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 6-8. L_Flaherty 4-5. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (14), DeJong (9). Cincinnati, Suarez (22), Duvall (15), Barnhart (6).
___
|Washington
|300
|031
|000—7
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|003—3
|7
|1
Roark, Solis (9), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters; F.Peralta, Lopez (7) and Pina. W_Roark 4-12. L_F.Peralta 4-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (11), Harper (25). Milwaukee, Perez (7).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|100
|01x—2
|5
|0
Ray, McFarland (8) and J.Murphy; Lester, Edwards Jr. (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Edwards Jr. 3-1. L_McFarland 2-2. Sv_Strop (4). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (13).