Oasis Management to Acquire Petrel Capital after Successful Three-Year Run on OPIM Platform

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) today announced its agreement to acquire Petrel Capital Management Ltd. (“Petrel Capital”), a Greater China-focused investment firm founded in 2015 by Rawen Huang.

Mr. Huang, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Petrel Capital, will join Oasis as Head of Greater China Strategies, a newly-created role, and will report directly to Seth Fischer, Chief Investment Officer at Oasis.

The Petrel Greater China Fund will be renamed the Oasis Petrel Greater China Fund (the “Oasis Petrel Fund”). Mr. Huang will continue to serve as the Portfolio Manager for the Oasis Petrel Fund.

“Rawen and I worked closely together from 2012 to 2014 during his time at Oasis, and we are very impressed by what he has built in Petrel Capital. We are excited to welcome him back,’’ said Mr. Fischer. “We look forward to working with Rawen and his team to further expand our Greater China portfolio.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to re-join Oasis,’’ said Mr. Huang. “Seth has been the biggest supporter of me and Petrel Capital since our inception, and I look forward to leading Oasis’s Greater China team and contributing to Oasis’s continued success. I would also like to express our gratitude to Alvin Fan and OP Investment Management for their invaluable partnership during the last three years.”

“Having worked with Rawen over the last three years, I can attest to Petrel’s track record – the cumulative result of gritty determination, smart investing, and mature business management,” said Mr. Fan, Chief Executive Officer at OP Investment Management. “We have always been committed to helping funds grow, and that is what Rawen and Petrel have done.”

About Oasis Management

Oasis Management Company Ltd. manages private investment funds focused on opportunities in a wide array of asset classes across countries and sectors. Oasis was founded in 2002 by Seth H. Fischer, who leads the firm as its Chief Investment Officer. More information about Oasis is available at https://oasiscm.com.

About Petrel Capital

Petrel Capital was founded by Rawen Huang in 2015 and invests primarily in equities of Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies. Petrel deploys a rigorous, deep-dive research process to identify small cap stocks with solid fundamentals that are under-covered by sell-side research. More information about Petrel is available at www.petrelcapital.com.

About OP Investment Management

OP Investment Management is a leading Hong Kong-based asset management company established in 2004. OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM’s institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry’s best business partners in alternative asset management. More information about OPIM is available at www.opim.com.hk.

