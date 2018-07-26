UN chief: Colombia's new government must consolidate peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Colombia's new government must consolidate peace and urgently address major challenges from an upsurge in violence to restoring confidence in the future among leftist rebels who laid down their arms.

Guterres said in a report to the Security Council circulated Wednesday that there is probably no greater challenge for the incoming government than bringing development, security and the rule of law "to vast expanses of the country that continue to be prey to violence."

He expressed grave concern at the spike in killings of community leaders and human rights activists following last month's election won by President-elect Ivan Duque, who is to be sworn into office Aug. 7.

The Security Council is expected to discuss the report Thursday.