Manziel to back up Adams for Alouettes against Eskimos

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel will have to wait to get on the field for the Montreal Alouettes.

Manziel will dress as Vernon Adams' backup when the Alouettes host the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday night, four days after the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was acquired from Hamilton.

"We'll play that by ear," said first-year Montreal coach Mike Sherman, the former Green Bay coach and GM who lured Manziel to Texas A&M when he coached the Aggies. "I don't want to put him in a situation that is uncomfortable for him, with only two days of preparation.

"But, then again, I want to get him on the field and give him his opportunity. So I'm weighing. He'll definitely be in uniform on the sideline and whether he crosses over onto the field, we'll have to wait and see."

Making a comeback in the Canadian Football League after being released by the NFL's Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, he was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Alouettes traded for Manziel a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy went out with a right hand injury. Jeff Mathews is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters last week in a loss at Calgary. Montreal (1-4) has scored a CFL-low 69 points and allowed a league-high 148.

Adams rejoined the Alouettes after being cut by Hamilton.

"I'm just out here to make plays and have fun," the former Eastern Washington and Oregon quarterback said. "Everybody in the world knows he's coming here to play."