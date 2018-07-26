OneLogin Continues Global Expansion; Scales Asia Pacific Sales Organization

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--OneLogin, the industry leader in Unified Access Management, today announced the expansion of its Asia Pacific sales organization with the appointment of Geoff Thomas to OneLogin’s executive team. Geoff joins as Vice President Asia Pacific, responsible for driving sales operations across the region as the company continues to move upmarket and grow its footprint globally.

Geoff has over 20 years of experience building and leading high performance sales teams, with deep experience in Asian Pacific markets including ANZ, Japan, Korea, India, Greater China and Southeast Asia. His cross functional experience spans sales, business development, services, marketing, channels and alliances. Prior to joining OneLogin, Geoff was Vice President at D2L, an edtech company and was responsible for leading a team responsible for driving customer acquisition and revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region. Geoff has also held senior leadership positions in Asia Pacific at Polycom, Juniper Networks and Microsoft.

“Cloud adoption and security are increasingly top of mind among enterprises in the APAC region. OneLogin is uniquely positioned to satisfy the security and access needs of these companies due to its leadership in Unified Access Management,” said Geoff Thomas, Enterprise Sales Vice President, APAC at OneLogin. “I’m thrilled to be joining the executive team and look forward to helping customers achieve success along their digital transformation journey.”

“Asia Pacific has been an area of increasing focus for OneLogin and we have been growing substantially in the region,” said OneLogin CEO Brad Brooks. “Geoff’s expertise and experience in the market will be a tremendous asset to OneLogin. We’re excited to have him on board.”

OneLogin’s mission is to provide simple and secure application access to enterprises of all sizes as they accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s Unified Access Management Platform (UAM) is built for hybrid customer environments, allowing companies to manage access for on-premise and cloud applications with a single solution.

OneLogin boasts over 2,000 clients worldwide including Airbus, Mitsubishi Electric, NASA, and Fairfax Media.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin is the leader in Unified Access Management, Enabling Organizations to Access the World™. OneLogin makes it simpler and safer for organizations to access the apps and data they need anytime, everywhere. The OneLogin Unified Access Management Platform secures millions of identities for thousands of companies around the globe, spans both cloud and on-prem environments, and unifies all users, devices, and applications to transform enterprises. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com, Blog, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

