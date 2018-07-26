Sheckler Foundation Unveils Latest Set of Finalists for Its “Be the Change” Initiative

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Today, the Sheckler Foundation is proud to announce the top four finalists for its most recent “Be the Change” initiative to help action sports athletes and children in need. Help Tanner Compete Again, Just Like Me Foundation, Life Rolls On and Team Parker for Life have been selected as the finalists among various entries submitted from organizations and individuals across the country. The finalist with the most votes by Wednesday, July 31, 2018, will receive support and a $10,000 financial grant from the Sheckler Foundation to help make its vision a reality. Meet the top four finalists, watch the videos and cast your vote here: shecklerfoundation.org/be-the-change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005952/en/

Top-to-bottom, Left-to-right: Help Tanner Compete Again, Just Like Me Foundation, Life Rolls On and Team Parker for Life (Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest top four “Be the Change” finalists, include:

Help Tanner Compete Again – Four months ago, 19-year-old Tanner Cislaw suffered a spinal cord injury after a rock climbing accident. Help Tanner get the adaptive sports equipment needed to become a competitive athlete once again. Just Like Me Foundation – Just Like Me Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that is dedicated to enriching the lives of children, teens and young adults with special needs through year-round activities and events. Life Rolls On – Life Rolls On is all about supporting the youth with disabilities in communities around the country. Our signature quality of life program is called They Will Skate Again. Team Parker for Life – Helping our brave heroes in their fight against cancer! TPFL's “Hero 4 Life” program supports families with a child fighting cancer with special packages, gifts and financial assistance for rent/mortgage, medical bills, groceries and gas.

The Sheckler Foundation is dedicated to the mission of educating, equipping and empowering its community to “Be the Change” and has helped numerous causes and individuals over the years, to include: A.skate Foundation, The Port Gamble S’Klallam, Peach’s Neet Feet, Ashley Wade Foundation, Hope for Carter, Gamerosity, Andrew Hale’s Road to Recovery, Coping Mechanism-Parisite DIY Skatepark, Talk About Curing Autism (TACA), Adventure Club, Books and Boards and Team Lilly Foundation.

The voting process closes on July 31, 2018, and the “Be the Change” recipient will be announced on the following day, August 1, 2018. For additional information and to cast your vote, visit shecklerfoundation.org and follow @ShecklerFoundation on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, the Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, The Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to “Be the Change!”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005952/en/

CONTACT: Press Contacts:

Master Plan Communications

Debs Choi, 714.310.9651

deborah@masterplanpr.com

or

Ashton Maxfield, 949.289.6493

ashton@masterplanpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL SPORTS PHILANTHROPY CHILDREN TEENS OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER SPORTS FAMILY FOUNDATION FUND RAISING GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Sheckler Foundation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 06:16 PM/DISC: 07/25/2018 06:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005952/en