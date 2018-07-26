Brazil coach Tite extends contract until 2022 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the national football confederation said on Wednesday.

Tite, 57, who has been in charge since August 2016, is the first Brazil coach to extend his deal after a World Cup since the 1978 edition.

His team was knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia earlier this month. It was only his second defeat at the helm.

Coordinator-general Edu Gaspar has also had his contract extended until the next World Cup.

Brazil's next matches are friendlies on Sept. 7 and 11. The team's next big tournament is the 2019 Copa America, an event it will host.