POTTERY BARN DEBUTS COLLECTION WITH NASHVILLE-BASED INTERIOR DESIGNER, SARAH BARTHOLOMEW

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today unveils an exclusive collaboration with Nashville-based interior designer, Sarah Bartholomew. A self-taught designer, Bartholomew uses historical references for her traditional spin on modern design, curating charming and harmonious interiors. Infusing the designer’s signature, contemporary yet classic point of view, Bartholomew offers both style and function with a chic capsule focused on entryway organization and décor. The Sarah Bartholomew for Pottery Barn Collection features more than 15 pieces including furniture, decorative accessories, shelving, and storage pieces. The line was designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for the home, with a balance of function and elegance. Available now, exclusively at PotteryBarn.com, the collection ranges in price from $12.50-$599.

“I am thrilled to partner with Pottery Barn on a collection for the entryway, which is such an important space in a family’s home. It was my goal to create pieces that are both realistic and appealing, showing that you don’t have to sacrifice beauty for practicality” said Sarah Bartholomew. “I’m excited to bring my fresh-take-on-classic style to Pottery Barn’s traditional roots and it has been an honor to align with a company that reaches so many American homes.”

Combining neutral hues, with layered textures and polished details, the collection is inspired by Bartholomew’s timeless, livable spaces. Woven straw surfaces as seen in the Octagonal Rattan Mirror and Wicker File Box, add a relaxed feel, which is offset by sleek additions such as the White Classic Console and Nola Shelf. Utilizing elevated design elements, the Hughes Wicker Dog Bed and White Pinboard bring unexpected sophistication to everyday essentials. Rounding out the collection, pieces such as the Wesley Rug finish the space with refined charm.

“Sarah Bartholomew has a talent for infusing classic design to style her bold interiors. She has added her signature touch to every detail in the collection,” said Monica Bhargava, EVP of Product Development, Pottery Barn. “The collection pairs decorator accessories and furniture, creating a timeless entryway for the home. We are thrilled to introduce our guests to such a beautiful collection.”

Sarah Bartholomew has been nationally recognized for her signature, fresh take on classic sensibility. Known for interiors that balance beauty and function, layer color and pattern and embody both elegance and practicality, Bartholomew creates timeless, livable spaces to call home. Born and raised in Virginia, Bartholomew’s love of classical architecture is inherent to her roots. She attended the University of Virginia; founded by Thomas Jefferson, who Sarah considers a great inspiration. Established in 2010 and named a 2016 House Beautiful Next Wave Designer, Sarah has been published in Traditional Home, House Beautiful, Southern Living, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles and Better Homes and Gardens; in addition to being featured on ArchDigest.com, Vogue.com and Tory Daily. Located in Nashville, Bartholomew is currently working on projects across the U.S. from Connecticut and California to Tennessee and Georgia.

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn currently has retail stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, the Middle East, South Korea and the Philippines, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

