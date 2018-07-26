Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker met at the White House on Wednesday, where they announced that the US and the European Union would work to reduce trade tensions that have arisen over in the past months out of Trump's confrontational trade policy.

The meeting comes after weeks of acrimony between the US and EU — which account for 50 percent of global trade — as both sides slapped tariffs on one another.

Major points announced

In an unexpected press announcement in the Rose Garden, Trump and Juncker laid out the major goals that they had agreed upon in their meeting:

The US and the EU would work towards "zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods," Trump said.

The EU would buy significant amounts of liquid natural gas from the US to help diversify the bloc's energy source, as well as increase its imports of US-grown soybeans.

Both sides will hold off from imposing any further tariffs, and the EU will reassess exisiting tariffs on US steel and aluminum as long as trade talks remain ongoing.

Both the US and the EU would work to reform the World Trade Organization, which Trump has criticized for unfairness towards the US.

Statements from Trump and Juncker

Trump said that the US and the EU had launched "a new phase of close friendship and strong trade relations in which both of us will win."

"If we team up we can make our planet a better, more secure and prosperous place," the US president added.

Juncker described his talk with Trump as "a good and constructive meeting."

"We made a deal today," the EU Commission president said. "We have identified a number of areas on which to work together."

Prior to their post-talk statements on the White House lawn, the two leaders had voiced optimism in a press breifing that common ground could be found on the contentious issue of trade tariffs.

DW's Washington bureau chief, Alexandra von Nahmen, was in the room and described the greeting between the two men as "quite friendly" but noted there was a "tense" air.

Analysis

If trade barriers between the US and the EU are eventually reduced following future talks, the result would be a significant U-turn from the US president's protectionist policies towards Europe, which he has called a "foe" to American trade.

Trump had threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, which would strongly impact German automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen. While both he and Juncker said no new tariffs would be imposed as long as trade talks remained ongoing, it was unclear whether or not Trump had backed away from eventually slapping import fees on foreign cars, given the "non-auto industrial goods" exception he pointed out.

The US has criticized the EU's — and in particularly Germany's — imports of Russian energy sources, giving Juncker's stated intent to import American liquified natural gas a notable conciliatory tone.



Reactions

Peter Altmaier, Germany's economic affairs minister, congratulated the two leaders on the positive outcoming of Wednesday's meeting:

How we got here:

Tit-for-tat:

Trump launched the first salvo in late June by slapping import tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. The EU retaliated by putting its owns tarifs on US goods such as Harley-Davidson motorcyles and Levi's jeans.Earlier on Wednesday, the EU threatened retaliatory tariffs worth $20 billion (€17 billion) should the US make good on its vow to raise tariffs on European automobiles. German carmakers have been a favorite target of Trump's ire, becoming the subject of a number of agressive tweets and public statements.

