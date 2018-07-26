BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/26 05:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 9 .640
Washington 14 11 .560 2
Connecticut 14 12 .538
Chicago 9 17 .346
New York 7 18 .280 9
Indiana 3 23 .115 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 19 7 .731
Minnesota 15 10 .600
Los Angeles 15 11 .577 4
Phoenix 15 11 .577 4
Dallas 14 11 .560
Las Vegas 12 13 .480

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 94, Washington 68

Seattle 92, Indiana 72

Minnesota 85, New York 82

Atlanta 81, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 101, Phoenix 87

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled