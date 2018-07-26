Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 010 000 010—2 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 003 00x—3 7 1

Cessa, Holder (6), Cole (7), Betances (8) and Higashioka; Stanek, Schultz (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Venters (9), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Castillo 2-1. L_Cessa 1-2. Sv_Romo (12). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (20), Kiermaier (3).

___

Detroit 010 402 001—8 11 1 Kansas City 010 010 002—4 11 0

Boyd, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks; D.Duffy, Sparkman (6), Adam (9) and S.Perez. W_Boyd 5-9. L_D.Duffy 6-9. HRs_Detroit, Iglesias (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 3 1 Cleveland 002 000 02x—4 8 1

Taillon, Crick (8), Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Bauer, Cimber (8), Hand (8) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 9-6. L_Taillon 7-8. Sv_Hand (25). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 010 010 200—4 7 0 New York 000 042 00x—6 5 0

Richard, Maton (6), Strahm (7), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Oswalt, Peterson (6), Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 1-2. L_Richard 7-10. Sv_Swarzak (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Galvis (5). New York, Bautista (6).

___

Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 6 0 Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7 7 3

Buehler, Alexander (5), Ferguson (6), P.Baez (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Arrieta, Arano (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 8-6. L_Buehler 4-3. Sv_Dominguez (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (24). Philadelphia, Hoskins (18), Kingery (5).

___

St. Louis 001 001 100—3 10 0 Cincinnati 200 102 02x—7 10 1

Flaherty, Gant (6), Brebbia (7), Gregerson (8) and Molina; Romano, Hernandez (7), Hughes (8), Brice (9) and Barnhart. W_Romano 6-8. L_Flaherty 4-5. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (14), DeJong (9). Cincinnati, Suarez (22), Duvall (15), Barnhart (6).

___

Washington 300 031 000—7 4 1 Milwaukee 000 000 003—3 7 1

Roark, Solis (9), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters; F.Peralta, Lopez (7) and Pina. W_Roark 4-12. L_F.Peralta 4-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (11), Harper (25). Milwaukee, Perez (7).

___

Arizona 000 000 100—1 5 2 Chicago 000 100 01x—2 5 0

Ray, McFarland (8) and J.Murphy; Lester, Edwards Jr. (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Edwards Jr. 3-1. L_McFarland 2-2. Sv_Strop (4). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (13).