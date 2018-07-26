Russian hackers used phishing tools in 2017 attack on grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security officials say that Russian hackers who penetrated hundreds of U.S. utilities, manufacturing plants and other facilities last year gained access by using the most conventional of phishing tools.

Officials say the hackers could have caused blackouts, but chose not to, and there was no threat the grid would go down.

The victims included vendors that had links to nuclear plants and the electrical grid.

Officials gave the briefing for businesses Wednesday on how the breach worked in an effort to prevent it from happening again.

The newly disclosed details of the 2017 hack come amid growing concerns over the Kremlin's efforts to interfere in midterm elections and recent news that a dozen Russian military intelligence officers hacked into Democratic email accounts to infiltrate the Clinton presidential campaign.