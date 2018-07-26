ADDING MULTIMEDIA Valent BioSciences Unveils New Biorational Research Center

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Valent BioSciences (VBC) officially opened the doors of its new global research facility, the Biorational Research Center (BRC), at a July 24 th gala at Libertyville’s stylish Innovation Park. More than 250 guests, ranging from the Deputy Governor of the State of Illinois, to strategic partners, customers, allied industry representatives, and leading members of the scientific community gathered to join Grand Opening festivities and tour the 85,000 square-foot facility adjacent to the company’s long-time headquarters.

The opening of the BRC completes a two-year build-out and transition from VBC’s legacy research facility in nearby Long Grove, IL. The facility boasts approximately 65,000 square-feet of open-concept lab and office space combined with a state-of-the-art, 20,000 square-foot greenhouse. In addition to its technological upgrades, the move is intended to streamline cross-functional collaboration among VBC’s industry-leading team of innovative plant, soil, and formulation scientists, microbiologists, entomologists, and chemists – a team that brings best-in-class solutions to agriculture, public health, and forest health professionals around the world.

“This breathtaking new facility is a testimony to the notable success of our R&D group,” said Ted Melnik, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of VBC. “All patents and awards aside, that success ultimately comes down to an ability to develop and commercialize sustainable products that deliver clear value to our stakeholders – whether they be growers, food companies, foresters, or governments that fight against insect-borne disease.”

The BRC is the latest addition to the Sumitomo Chemical Company (SCC) Biorational Research Network (BRN), a strategic enterprise that includes both internal resources and external (3 rd party) expertise. As the parent company to VBC, SCC deploys a global team of scientists operating in lab and field research facilities at key locations around the globe. Central to the BRN mission are investigations that brings together biorational and conventional technologies that work in harmony with nature.

The opening of the BRC is another in a string of investments VBC has made into its burgeoning biorational business over recent years. In addition to the acquisition of Pace International (2012) and Mycorrhizal Applications (2015), VBC also opened its Iowa-based $150 million biorational manufacturing plant in 2014, the first ever purpose-built biorational facility in the world.

