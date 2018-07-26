Brian France says family is committed to running NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Chairman Brian France insisted his family is dedicated to its racing properties despite reports the business could be for sale.

France called SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday and was asked about a potential sale of NASCAR. Reuters reported in May thta the France family was exploring a sale of NASCAR's sanctioning body. Forbes last month said the France family was seeking only minority investors.

Both reports cited unidentified sources and France referred to them Wednesday as rumors and added that rumors are "seldom right."