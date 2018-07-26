Hudgins to Lead ERDMAN’s Senior Living Business Development Vertical

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--As baby boomers approach their golden years, senior living operators are working harder than ever to battle against the stigmas associated with dated senior living environments while responding to the demand of resources. ERDMAN is dedicated to solving these complex challenges with our senior living operators to ensure together we are improving resident experiences and achieving operational goals. Leading the development and execution of ERDMAN’s Senior Living strategy is ERDMAN’s new Senior Vice President-Senior Living, Todd Hudgins.

Throughout his career, Hudgins has represented the Senior Living industry through many channels - as an owner and investor, an operator and as a technology consultant. Through this journey, Hudgins has contributed greatly to the Senior Living industry influencing mergers and acquisitions, promoting emergency call technology and resident monitoring and overall development of new communities and health systems.

“ERDMAN is a recognized leader in Healthcare and Senior Living solutions. Todd joining the team, further enhances our commitment to the industry, our clients and most importantly, the communities we serve,” says Rustin Becker, President & COO.

Prior to his career in Senior Living, Hudgins was a recognized leader in the Sailing Community as he led the Old Dominion Sailing Team, the Hampton University Sailing Team, and the USVI Olympic Sailing Team.

“Todd’s experience coaching world class athletic teams and his influence in the Senior Living markets is a testament to his natural leadership style,” says Brian Happ, CEO. “Todd’s demonstrated values and leadership skills align extremely well with ERDMAN’s culture. He is a great addition to the ERDMAN Leadership Team.”

At ERDMAN SM, we believe the questions of new service offerings, population health, patient experience, new care models, and facilities are not separate, isolated challenges. We believe that by looking at these challenges through multiple perspectives simultaneously, we come up with more effective and efficient solutions. Through our Integrative Thinking, we take on the complex challenges of healthcare to help our clients build healthier communities. www.erdman.com.

