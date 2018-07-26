Ford Delivers Second Quarter $1.1B Net Income, $1.7B Adj. EBIT; North America Building Momentum; Restructuring Opportunities Identified Globally

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2018 second quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release and visit shareholder.ford.com to view the slide presentation and access the webcast to Ford’s earnings call, which begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT with Jim Hackett, president and CEO, Bob Shanks, executive vice president and CFO, and members of Ford’s senior management team.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit .

