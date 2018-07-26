Jane Fonda looks ahead to '9 to 5' sequel, back to Vietnam

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jane Fonda says she's still confronted by Vietnam veterans over her anti-war activism and welcomes the encounters.

Such moments provide an opportunity to talk, she says, which needs to be done with what Fonda called "an open mind and a soft heart."

The actress drew bitter criticism after being photographed atop an anti-aircraft gun during a controversial 1972 visit to North Vietnam. Meeting with TV critics Wednesday to discuss a new HBO documentary on her life, she expressed regret for that moment.

She says it was thoughtless to perch on the gun and called it "horrible" to think about the message her action sent to troops and their families.

It was an earlier meeting with U.S. soldiers in Paris that sparked her activism, Fonda says.