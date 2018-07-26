Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 010 000 010—2 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 003 00x—3 7 1

Cessa, Holder (6), Cole (7), Betances (8) and Higashioka; Stanek, Schultz (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Venters (9), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Castillo 2-1. L_Cessa 1-2. Sv_Romo (12). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (20), Kiermaier (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 010 010 200—4 7 0 New York 000 042 00x—6 5 0

Richard, Maton (6), Strahm (7), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Oswalt, Peterson (6), Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 1-2. L_Richard 7-10. Sv_Swarzak (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Galvis (5). New York, Bautista (6).

___

Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 6 0 Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7 7 3

Buehler, Alexander (5), Ferguson (6), Baez (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Arrieta, Arano (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (8) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 8-6. L_Buehler 4-3. Sv_Dominguez (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (24). Philadelphia, Hoskins (18), Kingery (5).