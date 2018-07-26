Laferte and Moreno to pay tribute to Selena, and immigrants

NEW YORK (AP) — The music of Selena will be used to entertain and educate during a free concert that is in part designed to raise awareness about the plight of undocumented immigrants facing deportation.

Gaby Moreno is one of the singers slated to perform at the Thursday concert "Selena for Sanctuary" at the Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival in New York City.

The event was created by Doris Munoz, who is the daughter of undocumented immigrants.

The show will also feature singers Cuco and Nina Diaz, as well as special guest appearances by guitarist Chris Perez, Selena's widower, Omar Apollo and August Eve.