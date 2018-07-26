Mexico's president-elect, Trump enjoy honeymoon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appears to be sharing at least a brief honeymoon period with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, took note of the relationship that eluded current President Enrique Pena Nieto, but which Lopez Obrador has apparently built with Trump.

Videgaray said Wednesday "We view with enthusiasm and pleasure the good relationship that the future government of Mexico is building with the United States."

Last week, Lopez Obrador sent a warm letter to Trump, saying, "We both managed to put our voters and citizens at center stage, and displace the establishment and dominant regime."

On Tuesday, Lopez Obrador released a letter in which Trump responded, "We both achieved electoral success by providing a clear vision for making our countries stronger and better."