  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2278 Down 8
Sep 2243 2271 2233 2245 Down 12
Oct 2278 Down 8
Dec 2273 2301 2267 2278 Down 8
Mar 2296 2322 2291 2299 Down 9
May 2301 2336 2301 2314 Down 7
Jul 2330 2346 2317 2326 Down 7
Sep 2320 2356 2320 2335 Down 8
Dec 2345 2362 2333 2341 Down 7
Mar 2351 2352 2349 2349 Down 6
May 2355 Down 6