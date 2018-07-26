|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|83
|325
|81
|114
|.351
|Altuve Hou
|103
|405
|63
|133
|.328
|JMartinez Bos
|96
|368
|74
|119
|.323
|Segura Sea
|94
|387
|68
|124
|.320
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Rosario Min
|98
|397
|69
|122
|.307
|Trout LAA
|102
|347
|73
|106
|.305
|MDuffy TB
|84
|328
|34
|100
|.305
|Simmons LAA
|91
|343
|47
|104
|.303
|Benintendi Bos
|96
|367
|71
|111
|.302
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 2 tied at 23.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 85; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 69; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.