Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|000
|010—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|00x—3
|7
|1
Cessa, Holder (6), Cole (7), Betances (8) and Higashioka; Stanek, Schultz (2), Castillo (5), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Venters (9), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Castillo 2-1. L_Cessa 1-2. Sv_Romo (12). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (19), Kiermaier (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|010
|010
|200—4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|042
|00x—6
|5
|0
Richard, Maton (6), Strahm (7), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Oswalt, Peterson (6), Gsellman (7), Swarzak (8) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 1-2. L_Richard 7-10. Sv_Swarzak (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Galvis (5). New York, Bautista (6).