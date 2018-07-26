PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Rachel Carson Homestead in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Springdale that helped revitalize the Rachel Carson Homestead. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and paint products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Springdale, where PPG has an industrial coatings manufacturing and research & development facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005754/en/

PPG announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Springdale, Pennsylvania, that helped revitalize the Rachel Carson Homestead. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project brought together more than 24 PPG volunteers, who spent the day revitalizing a wooden building that will be used as classroom space on the property. PPG provided more than 12 gallons of product to assist with the project, including FLOOD® Pro Series deck cleaner, DEFT® water based polyurethane and Flood Pro Series transparent finish paint products.

The Rachel Carson Homestead is the birthplace of its namesake, Rachel Carson, who is recognized worldwide as the founder of the modern environmental movement. Her legacy includes building upon an inborn sense of wonder about the natural world and her courageous and visionary awareness of environmental impact. Visitors from around the world come to visit her historic home site and learn about her life and environmental ethic.

Volunteers painted the interior and exterior of the facility’s classroom with stains and sealants to not only enhance the appearance of the wooden structure, but also protect it from environmental elements. The community-donated classroom space will also be available for “Lunch & Learns” for many organizations and students in the area.

“As members of the Springdale and greater Pittsburgh community, we feel it is important to give back in any way we can,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG director, sales and strategic segments, industrial coatings, North America. “Participating in the protection and beatification of the Rachel Carson Homestead allows us to contribute to the preservation of a local legacy and promote ongoing education.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 150 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4.5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005754/en/

CONTACT: PPG Media Contact:

Greta Edgar, 724-316-7552

Corporate Communications

edgar@ppg.com

www.ppg.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER BUILDING SYSTEMS HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURE PHILANTHROPY INTERIOR DESIGN ENVIRONMENT RETAIL OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSUMER FOUNDATION

SOURCE: PPG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 02:37 PM/DISC: 07/25/2018 02:37 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005754/en