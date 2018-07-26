HBO's 'Deadwood' series to get new life as TV movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "Deadwood" fans can exhale.

HBO says it's greenlighted a long-discussed movie based on the Western drama that ended a dozen years ago.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said Wednesday that production is scheduled to begin in October. An air date has yet to be set but it could debut in spring 2019, he said.

Bloys told a TV critics' meeting it was a logistical "nightmare" getting the ensemble cast's schedules to align, but it finally worked out.

The critically acclaimed, award-winning "Deadwood" was set in the rough-and-tumble South Dakota mining town of the title.

The series aired from 2004-06 with stars including Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker.

It was created by David Milch, known for his work on the contemporary police dramas "NYPD Blue" and "Hill Street Blues."