Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.