Pertussis| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Pertussis: Market overview

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease and is also known as whooping cough. The Bordetella pertussis bacterium is the causing agent of pertussis. When infected by pertussis, patients suffer from uncontrollable, violent coughing, which often makes it difficult to breathe. After coughing, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which results in a whooping sound. People of all ages can be affected by pertussis, but it can be very serious, even deadly, for infants aged less than 1 year. People with pertussis usually spread the disease to another person by coughing or sneezing, or when spending a lot of time near one another where they share the breathing space. Many babies with pertussis are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers, who are unaware that they have this disease.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “People who are infected with pertussis are most contagious up to 2 weeks after the cough begins. Antibiotics may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious. Vaccination in the appropriate age and time is the best treatment available for pertussis.”

Pertussis: Segmentation analysis

This drug pipeline analysis report segments the pertussis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (intramuscular, intranasal, subcutaneous, epicutaneous, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (vaccine, antibody, and monoclonal antibody), targets (pertussis toxin, Th17, FHA, and PNAG), MoA (immunostimulant, anti-pertussis antibody formation, Th1 systemic immunity, and PNAG inhibitor), geographical segmentation (APAC, Americas, and EMEA) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on mechanism of action, around 69% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of pertussis are immunostimulant.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

