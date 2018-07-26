Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX: Most Compelling Infotainment System, finds Strategy Analytics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--A new expert UX evaluation from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has assessed the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system. Incorporating a highly personalized experience for the instrument cluster as well as the center stack, MBUX includes Mercedes-Benz’s digital assistant for navigation, media, and select in-vehicle tasks. A ‘Mercedes Me’ companion app provides additional functionality, while wireless CarPlay provides even more choice. The most impressive and useful personalization option in the instrument cluster is the ability to display information in the center of the cluster, and then expand it to the full display. But the MBUX digital assistant can improve in providing more helpful rejection responses, particularly around connected media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005667/en/

Mercedes Benz Infotainment User Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key report findings include:

HERE-powered navigation provides contextual results and self-learning capabilities which also permeate other features within the infotainment system. A flat structure in which each feature can be accessed by three steps or less is central to its ease of use. Two shortcuts for each feature on the main screen provide even quicker access. But while MBUX excels in many areas, it is not without some faults. The digital assistant can provide better feedback when rejecting an utterance, the touchpads on the steering wheel are still not ideal interactions and messaging was not available for the very common smartphone used in the evaluation.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP and report author commented, “Overall, the MBUX system provides a simple-to-use, highly personal experience that is vastly superior to any previous Mercedes Benz system. Mercedes has completely redesigned its infotainment strategy and introduced their most compelling infotainment offering by far.”

Continued Schreiner, “A key strength of MBUX is its implementation into Mercedes’ A-Class vehicle range, which is marketed toward younger consumers. Typically OEMs introduce their systems into their super premium models first, whose buyers tend to skew older. But MBUX is perfectly positioned for the segment it is targeting.”

Added Kevin Nolan, VP UXIP, “Overall, MBUX provides an exceptionally easy to use system that surpasses the BMW 7-Series and challenges the Tesla Model S for Strategy Analytics ’ top overall infotainment system.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

About In-vehicle UX

Our In-vehicle User Experience (IVX) service investigates UX innovation opportunities in the connected vehicle. By understanding the emerging behaviors, needs, motivations, use cases, pain-points and “must-have” experiences of lead adopters and future target consumers, IVX delivers a roadmap to help you design the optimal experience. IVX forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Through both syndicated and proprietary user-centric research capabilities, UXIP delivers strategic insights and analysis on how to optimize the user experience of new and emerging technologies. Click here for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005667/en/

CONTACT: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

US Contact:

Chris Schreiner, +1 617-614-0713

cschreiner@strategyanalytics.com

or

European Contact:

Diane O'Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669

doneill@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO SATELLITE MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 01:01 PM/DISC: 07/25/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005667/en